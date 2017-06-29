Basketball: Erik Olson leaves role as Scotland's head coach

Erik Olson played for Falkirk Fury

Scotland's men's basketball head coach Erik Olson has left his role to take on a job in Denmark.

The American was appointed last September on a two-year contract and was charged with guiding Scotland to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Erik recently led our Senior Men's Team to two wins over Ireland and Wales," said basketballscotland's head of performance, Barry Lang.

"We wish him well in his endeavours and thank him for his contributions."

Olson also worked with Scotland's international youth players and coaches, along with his role as assistant coach at Glasgow Rocks. In October, he said Scotland were "in a great spot to lead [Commonwealth Games] qualification".

The former Falkirk Fury player previously coached sides in Australia, Iceland and United States, and said at the time of his appointment that his intention was to "implement a proper training method" to develop "elite players".

"Olson, who has worked hard since his appointment last year to develop Scottish talent at all levels of the performance pathway, will depart his role with immediate effect," said basketballscotland in a statement.

"basketballscotland would like to wish him well with his future career and thank him for his contribution to performance basketball in Scotland."