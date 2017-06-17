BBC Sport - Australia 19-24 Scotland: 'Proud day' for Scots against Wallabies
'Proud day' for Scots against Wallabies
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says it is a "proud day" after their 24-29 win over Australia in Sydney, while captain John Barclay acknowledges that it was a tense finish.
REPORT: Australia 19-24 Scotland
