BBC Sport - French Open: Andy Murray ready for Kei Nishikori quarter-final
Murray ready for Nishikori quarter-final
- From the section Scotland
BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane reports from the French Open in Paris where world number one Andy Murray is putting in some practise ahead of his last-eight tie against Japan's Kei Nishikori.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired