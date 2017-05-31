BBC Sport - Andy Murray: 'I did need the extra time on the practice court'
'I did need the extra practice time'
- From the section Scotland
Andy Murray's first-round victory at the French Open provided some extra time on the practice court, which the world No 1 made full use of, as well as mingling with some of his supporters.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired