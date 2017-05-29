BBC Sport - Scottish football season 2016-17: Best moments

Best moments of the Scottish season

We have had goals, celebrations, tears, handstands and even a marriage proposal; but what has been your moment of the 2016-17 Scottish football season?

Let us know on Twitter @BBCSportScot and by using #bbcsportscot.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

Top videos

Video

Best moments of the Scottish season

Video

The Final

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Finn caught as England bowled out for 153

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Bairstow reaches half-century for struggling England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

McGeechan picks his Test match 'animals' among the 2017 Lions

Video

WSL Highlights: Chelsea 7-0 Liverpool

Video

Spying and flying - The secrets behind an America's Cup boat

  • From the section Sailing
Video

John Terry: Captain, leader, legend... goalkeeper

Video

Longfella inspires Manchester to 'do something' amazing

Video

Indy 500 is a different animal - Alonso

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Video

Pint-Sized Gold: 2005 Ashes funniest moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ramsey heads Arsenal's winner at Wembley

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Powerboat training

RYA Powerboat Levels 1 and 2
Two women in kayaks

National Go Canoeing Week Guided Tour; Morning Adventures

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired