BBC Sport - Bertie Auld visits his old home in Panmure Street and shares memories of his childhood
Bertie Auld Sings The Panmure Song
- From the section Scotland
Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld recalls his childhood in Glasgow, a clip from Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions, to be shown on BBC One Scotland, Wednesday 24 May at 21:00.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired