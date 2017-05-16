BBC Sport - Jim McIntyre & Martin Canning react to Ross County 3-2 Hamilton
Hamilton's bad luck is scary - Canning
- From the section Scotland
Ross County manager Jim McIntyre and Hamilton counterpart Martin Canning react to County's 3-2 win in Dingwall. Hamilton face at best a play-off to stay in the Premiership. Interviews by Martin Dowden.
