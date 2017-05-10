Celtic: Brendan Rodgers wins Premiership manager of the month award for April

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is on course to win a domestic treble

Brendan Rodgers is the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for April after guiding Celtic to three wins and two draws.

Rodgers' side opened last month with a 5-0 win at Hearts that clinched the title - the club's sixth successive top-flight success.

And they finished April with their biggest Ibrox victory over Rangers, winning 5-1.

Celtic remain unbeaten domestically this season.

And they can complete a treble if they win the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May, having beaten the Dons in November's League Cup final.

Rodgers also won the August, October and December manager of the month awards.