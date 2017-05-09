BBC Sport - Archive: Shaun Maloney scores for Celtic
Archive: Shaun Maloney scores for Celtic
Shaun Maloney could be on his way to Aberdeen from Hull City.
This archive footage shows the attacking midfielder in fine form for Celtic, with whom he has had two spells.
