BBC Sport - Archive: Shaun Maloney scores for Celtic

Archive: Shaun Maloney scores for Celtic

Shaun Maloney could be on his way to Aberdeen from Hull City.

This archive footage shows the attacking midfielder in fine form for Celtic, with whom he has had two spells.

Please note, available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Archive: Shaun Maloney scores for Celtic

Video

Spotlight on the nominee: Ada Hegerberg

Video

'Inspired' Bouchard beats Sharapova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Meet the 'Iranian Lionel Messi'

Video

Wenger responds to Monreal 'christening' criticism

Video

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Chelsea deserve to win the league - Conte

Audio

Walking In Fresh Air

Audio

'Irresistable force' relegate hapless Middlesbrough

Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!'

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Children taking part in the tennis weekend

Great British Tennis Weekend

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired