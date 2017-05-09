Jamie Insall: Hibs striker fails drugs test after SFA resumes monitoring programme

Jamie Insall, on loan at East Fife from Hibernian, tested positive after a game against Livingston in March

The Scottish Football Association has resumed drug testing after a nine-month period in which no tests were carried out.

The programme has already landed one positive test, from Jamie Insall, on loan at East Fife from Hibernian.

The case is being processed by UK Anti-Doping and could result in a ban.

A BBC Scotland report in February revealed a lack of testing within Scottish football, which drew criticism from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Ukad provides no funding for testing in Scottish football, but since the governing body began allocating its own funds, 64 tests have been carried out over 16 matches.

Those began in March, with Insall testing positive after a League One game against Livingston on 11 March.

The SFA has deliberately tested across all four divisions in the Scottish Professional Football League, rather than concentrating on the top two leagues as was previously the case when Ukad funded testing in Scotland.

Ukad is not expected to provide "public interest funding" to the SFA for the foreseeable future, which means Scottish football's governing body will continue to have to finance testing if it wants to maintain current levels.

That funding is in place for at least the remainder of 2017.