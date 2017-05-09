Ross County: Ryan Dow agrees two-year contract extension

By Martin Dowden

BBC Scotland

Ryan Dow in action for Ross County
Dow has scored one goal in 23 games since joining County

Ross County midfielder Ryan Dow has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Scottish Premiership club.

The 25-year-old joined County in September after overcoming injury problems following his release from Dundee United after their relegation.

Dow has made 23 appearances this season for the club, who have almost secured their top-flight status.

He follows County striker Craig Curran, who recently extended his own contract by a further year.

