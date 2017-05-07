BBC Sport - Referee Craig Thomson shows red card to sick assistant Andrew McWilliam
Official red carded by referee
Scotland
Referee Craig Thomson shows the red card to assistant Andrew McWilliam after he was sick during Dundee's win over Kilmarnock.
