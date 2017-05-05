BBC Sport - Gregor Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow Warriors
Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow
- From the section Scotland
Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend looks back on some memorable moments as he prepares for his final match in charge of the Pro12 club.
Townsend takes charge of Warriors for the last time against Edinburgh on Saturday and will then take over the Scotland head coach's job.
