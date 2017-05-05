BBC Sport - Gregor Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow Warriors

Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend looks back on some memorable moments as he prepares for his final match in charge of the Pro12 club.

Townsend takes charge of Warriors for the last time against Edinburgh on Saturday and will then take over the Scotland head coach's job.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow

Video

I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Video

Everton will provide support to Lennon - Koeman

Audio

Episode 3: Gary Lineker

Video

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

Video

Brilliant Bronze earns draw for Man City

Video

Taylor's spinning basket in BBL plays of the week

Video

McKinley's incredible story - from losing sight to Italy call-up

Video

Inspiring parkrun finisher takes on her biggest challenge yet

Video

Geraint at the Giro: how Welshman could shine in Italy

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired