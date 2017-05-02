BBC Sport - PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year nominees
BBC Scotland commentator Liam McLeod takes us through each of the nominees for the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year award.
Celtic trio Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair are among the nominees, alongside Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes.
