BBC Sport - Highlights: Hamilton 0-2 Kilmarnock, Scottish Premiership
Highlights: Hamilton 0-2 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scotland
Conor Sammon and Jordan Jones are on target as Kilmarnock ensure they are safe from automatic relegation and add to Hamilton Accies' worries.
Commentary from Rob Maclean.
Available to UK viewers only.
