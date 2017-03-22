BBC Sport - Oliver Burke: 'I'm getting better and better'
Scotland international Oliver Burke insists he is "getting better and better" although it has taken him "a long while" to get used to things at RB Leipzig.
The 21-year-old has scored once since joining the Bundesliga club in August 2016.
Ahead of Scotland's friendly against Canada on Wednesday, he talks about his Bundesliga season so far and life in Germany.
