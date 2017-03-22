BBC Sport - Oliver Burke: 'I'm getting better and better'

Burke 'getting better and better'

Scotland international Oliver Burke insists he is "getting better and better" although it has taken him "a long while" to get used to things at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old has scored once since joining the Bundesliga club in August 2016.

Ahead of Scotland's friendly against Canada on Wednesday, he talks about his Bundesliga season so far and life in Germany.

WATCH: Football Focus - Burke making his mark in Germany

Top videos

Video

Burke 'getting better and better'

Video

Football on the frontline – Syria's World Cup dream

Video

From Russia with gloves... it's car curling

Video

Six Nations 2017: Tries of the tournament

Audio

F1 is back: New cars, drivers, regulations and owners

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Red Bull's Horner on tyres, overtaking and shoeys

Audio

Anthony Crolla Special

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

What a pass! Fages skill sets up Owen for try of week

Video

Schweinsteiger's last goal for Man Utd

Video

Meet PSG's latest signings - an esports team

  • From the section Sport
Video

Southgate backs Football Foundation schemes

Video

'Why have you still got England flag on boots?'

Audio

Return Of The McEnroe

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Futsal played in sports hall

Futsal Kickabout

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired