BBC Sport - Bill Johnstone touched by Murrayfield tribute in last BBC international
Murrayfield tribute touches Johnstone
- From the section Scotland
Bill Johnstone receives a half-time surprise at Murrayfield during Scotland's game against Italy to mark his last BBC Radio Scotland commentary on a rugby international.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired