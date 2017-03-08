BBC Sport - Ice hockey: Behind the scenes with Braehead Clan
Behind the scenes with Braehead Clan
- From the section Scotland
Braehead Clan recently won their third successive Gardiner Conference title. Elite Ice Hockey League play-off success will be their aim over the next couple of months and Kenny Crawford went to meet them.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired