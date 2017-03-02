BBC Sport - Highlights: Inverness CT 0-4 Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Highlights: Inverness CT 0-4 Celtic
- From the section Scotland
Leaders Celtic extend their Scottish Premiership winning run to 22 games with a comfortable win over bottom side Inverness. Commentary by Rory Hamilton.
Available to UK users only.
