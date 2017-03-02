BBC Sport - Highlights: Hearts 0-1 Ross County, Scottish Premiership
Highlights: Hearts 0-1 Ross County
- From the section Scotland
Ross County win at Tynecastle for the first time thanks to a strike from Alex Schalk as Hearts' winless run stretches to five games.
Commentary from Colin Wallace. Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired