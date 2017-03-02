BBC Sport - Highlights: Dundee 0-1 Partick Thistle, Scottish Premiership

Highlights: Dundee 0-1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle make it four wins in a row and move up to sixth place in the Premiership thanks to Julen Etxabeguren's 29th minute own goal at Dens Park.

Commentary from Rory Hamilton. Available to UK users only.

