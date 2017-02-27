BBC Sport - Paul Craig, UFC fighter: I'd like to be the Scottish Conor McGregor
'The Scottish Conor McGregor'
- From the section Scotland
UFC fighter Paul Craig, 29, sets his sights on becoming 'the Scottish Conor McGregor' as he prepares to take on Tyson Pedro in Las Vegas on Saturday 4 March.
Craig, made his UFC debut in December 2016 in Sacramento, forcing the Brazilian Henrique da Silva into submission in the second round.
Jonathan Sutherland visited the father of two in Coatbridge, where he trains.
