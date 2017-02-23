Sport Scotland describes 20% funding cut as "heartbreaking"

Sport funding in Scotland faces a 20% reduction

Sport funding in Scotland is facing a 20% reduction over a three-year period, a move described as "heartbreaking" by the national agency.

sportscotland says it has yet to decide where the cuts will fall amid concerns that elite athletes could suffer.

The cuts are being blamed on reduced government spending and a drop in National Lottery ticket sales - a major contributor to sports backing.

Governing bodies are bracing themselves for potential job losses.

Minister for Sport Aileen Campbell said sport and physical activity play a "key role" in keeping Scotland healthy and that "significant" investment would continue to be made in those areas.

"Having successfully delivered the Commonwealth Games we are now focusing on protecting or raising investment in areas intended to decrease health inequality and improve life chances, and the small reduction in the sport budget allows us to support those priorities," she added.

"There is on-going support for active lifestyles through capital investment in cycling and walking, and over the last 10 years we have invested £168m in sport infrastructure - from grassroots to the elite performance which has increased the facilities and opportunities to get people active and achieve on the world stage at both the Olympics and Commonwealth Games."

More to follow.