BBC Sport - Curling: Meet the farming Muirhead brothers aiming for Winter Olympics

The curling farmers aiming for the Olympics

Sheep-farming brothers Thomas and Glen Muirhead are going head to head at the Scottish Curling Championships this week for a place in the Great Britain curling team at the World Championships - and the chance to be at the Winter Olympics.

BBC Scotland's Davie Currie reports from Perthshire.

Top videos

Video

The curling farmers aiming for the Olympics

Video

Man Utd players weren't focused in warm-up - Mourinho

Video

Arsenal v EastEnders - Sutton boss' scouting battle

Video

Player chases & fights steward after defeat

Audio

Darren Campbell's Get Inspired: This Girl Can

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Worley wins giant slalom gold in St Moritz

Video

15-year-old snooker star interviews himself

  • From the section Snooker
Audio

Striker Jordan Rhodes delights eight-year-old fan over the phone

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal in memes

Video

Remember when Blackburn ruled football?

Video

Wenger dismayed after Arsenal 'nightmare'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired