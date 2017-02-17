BBC Sport - Curling: Meet the farming Muirhead brothers aiming for Winter Olympics
The curling farmers aiming for the Olympics
- From the section Scotland
Sheep-farming brothers Thomas and Glen Muirhead are going head to head at the Scottish Curling Championships this week for a place in the Great Britain curling team at the World Championships - and the chance to be at the Winter Olympics.
BBC Scotland's Davie Currie reports from Perthshire.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired