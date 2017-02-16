BBC Sport - British & Irish Lions coach Gatland impressed by Hogg

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland describes Stuart Hogg's attacking performances with Scotland in the Six Nations as "pretty good". Gatland will lead the Lions' tour to New Zealand this year.

Lions coach Gatland impressed by Hogg

