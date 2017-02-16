BBC Sport - Furious Motherwell manager Mark McGhee is sent to the Pittodrie stand
Furious McGhee is sent to the stand
- From the section Scotland
Motherwell boss Mark McGhee is unhappy at being sent to the stand as his team suffer a 7-2 drubbing at Aberdeen.
Report by Kheredine Idessane.
Please note, available to UK users only.
