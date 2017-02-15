BBC Sport - Scottish Cup: Hat-trick of penalty shoot-out saves
Hat-trick of penalty shoot-out saves
- From the section Scotland
Goalkeeper Remi Matthews saves all three of Dunfermline's penalties as Hamilton set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final visit to Rangers. The replay finished 1-1, with Accies prevailing 3-0 on spot-kicks.
Earlier this season, the Pars had three penalties saved in open play in a 3-1 league loss to Dundee United.
