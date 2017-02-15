BBC Sport - Scottish Cup: Hat-trick of penalty shoot-out saves

Hat-trick of penalty shoot-out saves

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews saves all three of Dunfermline's penalties as Hamilton set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final visit to Rangers. The replay finished 1-1, with Accies prevailing 3-0 on spot-kicks.

Earlier this season, the Pars had three penalties saved in open play in a 3-1 league loss to Dundee United.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hat-trick of penalty shoot-out saves

Video

How Matt Smith's Oldham stunned Suarez's Liverpool

Video

Near misses & epic fails at world team slalom

Video

France win team event in slalom thriller

Audio

'Dad's job killed him'

  • From the section News
Video

Leicester signing Ford scores for England

Video

Danny Cipriani interview interrupted, for a photo!

Video

Joe Root answers our silly questions

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gildart scores try of the week for Wigan

Video

'Driven, determined Root ready for job'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Joe Root: The making of an England captain

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Guardiola learned from Arsenal and Liverpool results

Video

Meet the teenagers rocking Welsh snooker

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired