Highlights: Rangers 2-1 Morton
- From the section Scotland
Michael Tidser gives Morton an early lead at Ibrox but Rangers respond through Kenny Miller and Martyn Waghorn to take them through to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals where they will play Dunfermline or Hamilton.
Commentary by Paul Mitchell.
Please note, available to UK users only.
