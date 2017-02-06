BBC Sport - Moussa Dembele hat-trick rounds off superb Celtic team move
Dembele hat-trick rounds off team move
- From the section Scotland
In Perth, striker Moussa Dembele completes his hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Celtic over St Johnstone with a goal that came at the end of 24 passes involving every member of the Celtic team.
