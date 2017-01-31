BBC Sport - Stuart Hogg looks ahead to 'tasty Six Nations'

'It will be a tasty Six Nations'

Former Scotland scrum-half Rory Lawson speaks to Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who is on track to make his 50th appearance for his country in this year's Six Nations.

The 24-year-old has scored seven tries in the competition since he earned his first Scotland call-up in 2012.

The Glasgow Warriors man was named player of the tournament for last year's Six Nations championship.

Top videos

Video

'It will be a tasty Six Nations'

Video

£65k to £89m - British transfer record

Video

The best ever transfer deadline day?

Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Great goals from departing Payet

Video

Moeen Ali's Premier League predictions

Video

Klopp & Conte set for 'tough' fixture

Video

The curious case of West Ham's strikers

Video

NBA Plays of the Week: Curry's buzzer-beater

Video

Toure & Welbeck star in best fourth-round goals

Audio

The Six Nations starts here!

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Funniest moments from The NFL Show

Video

England wing Nowell loses rat-tail after pact

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired