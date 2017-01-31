BBC Sport - Stuart Hogg looks ahead to 'tasty Six Nations'
'It will be a tasty Six Nations'
- From the section Scotland
Former Scotland scrum-half Rory Lawson speaks to Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who is on track to make his 50th appearance for his country in this year's Six Nations.
The 24-year-old has scored seven tries in the competition since he earned his first Scotland call-up in 2012.
The Glasgow Warriors man was named player of the tournament for last year's Six Nations championship.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired