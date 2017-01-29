BBC Sport - Kris Boyd scores after 10 seconds to record Scottish Premiership's fastest goal
Boyd scores fastest Premiership goal
- From the section Scotland
Kris Boyd is the highest scorer in the SPL/Premiership era and now he has the fastest goal as he takes just 10 seconds to put Kilmarnock in front against Ross County.
Commentary by Alasdair Lamont.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired