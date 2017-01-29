BBC Sport - Highlights: Motherwell 0-2 Rangers, Scottish Premiership

Highlights: Motherwell 0-2 Rangers

In a game containing two first-half red cards, Rangers beat Motherwell with two late goals for the second time in a week to move back into second spot.

Commentary by Liam McLeod. Available to UK users only.

