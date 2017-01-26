BBC Sport - Highlights: Hearts 4-2 Raith Rovers aet, Scottish Cup

Hearts eventually overcome Raith Rovers in extra time of their Scottish Cup fourth-round replay to set up a meeting with Edinburgh rivals Hibernian. Commentary from Colin Wallace.

Available to UK users only.

