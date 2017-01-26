BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone

A goal by Dedryck Boyata gives Celtic a narrow Premiership win over St Johnstone as the league leaders equal the Lisbon Lions' run of 26 domestic games unbeaten.

Commentary by Liam McLeod.

Please note, available to UK users only.

