BBC Sport - Denmark women 1-1 Scotland women - watch the goals

Goals: Denmark women 1-1 Scotland women

Kim Little's penalty earns Scotland a draw against Denmark in their friendly in Cyprus.

READ MORE: Match report: Little on target as Scotland hold Denmark

Please note, there is no commentary. Available to UK users only.

