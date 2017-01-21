BBC Sport - Andy Murray ready for serve-volley test against Mischa Zverev

Murray ready for serve-volley test

BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane looks ahead to Andy Murray's Australian Open fourth round match against against Mischa Zverev.

Murray and Zverev came through together on the junior circuit but have very different playing styles, with the German left-hander often deploying an 'old fashioned' serve and volley approach.

