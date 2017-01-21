BBC Sport - Andy Murray ready for serve-volley test against Mischa Zverev
Murray ready for serve-volley test
- From the section Scotland
BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane looks ahead to Andy Murray's Australian Open fourth round match against against Mischa Zverev.
Murray and Zverev came through together on the junior circuit but have very different playing styles, with the German left-hander often deploying an 'old fashioned' serve and volley approach.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired