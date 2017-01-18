BBC Sport - Australian Open: Andy Murray 'played better' against Andrey Rublev
Murray 'played better' against Rublev
- From the section Scotland
Andy Murray feels his performance level improved in the Australian Open second-round win over Andrey Rublev. The Scot also praises Dan Evans' win over Marin Cilic.
Interview by Russell Fuller.
Murray column: 'I'm excited for my talented mate Dan'
