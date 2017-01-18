BBC Sport - Bonnyrigg stirred not shaken for Hibs' visit in Scottish Cup

Bonnyrigg stirred not shaken for Hibs

Bonnyrigg Rose take on holders Hibs on Saturday and have prepared for the Scottish Cup tie by celebrating one of their former players, Sir Sean Connery.

BBC Scotland's David Currie meets some of the players and their manager, Robbie Horn.

Top videos

Video

Bonnyrigg stirred not shaken for Hibs

Video

Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town

Video

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton Utd

Video

Lincoln commentator's joy at FA Cup winner

Video

Murray 'played better' against Rublev

Video

Robertson eases into quarters with win

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton

Video

Bottas 'hungry' for success at Mercedes

Video

Fu edges Trump in final-frame decider

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Video

Fans say 'no' to redesigned Juve badge

Video

Twitchy ass & horny football - LVG's quirkiest moments

Video

Klopp frustrated by Matip row

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired