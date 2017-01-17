BBC Sport - Anna Signeul: Scotland coach says deciding to leave was tough

Tough to leave Scotland job - Signeul

Anna Signeul says "nothing is forever" as she prepares to leave as coach of the Scotland women's football team after Euro 2017 to take charge of Finland.

Clip courtesy of the Scottish FA.

Top videos

Video

Tough to leave Scotland job - Signeul

Video

Fu edges Trump in final-frame decider

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Fans say 'no' to redesigned Juve badge

Video

Bottas 'hungry' for success at Mercedes

Video

Twitchy ass & horny football - LVG's quirkiest moments

Video

Klopp frustrated by Matip row

Video

Allen knocks out Higgins in deciding frame

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Everyone's talking about Diego Costa

Video

Willstrop finally beats Matthew after 10 years

  • From the section Squash
Video

Watch Packers' dramatic win with three seconds left

Video

Joe Perry thrashes Stuart Bingham

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired