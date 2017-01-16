Colin Fleming is new national coach for Tennis Scotland

Fleming (right) in doubles action with world number one Andy Murray last year

Colin Fleming has retired from tennis to take up the new position of national coach for Tennis Scotland.

The 32-year-old doubles specialist has a decade of experience on the ATP Tour and took part in two Olympic Games.

He won a gold medal in the mixed doubles at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

"It is my job to put a system in place that ensures the next generation of players are coming through from our clubs to competing on the world stage," said Fleming.

"My key priorities will be building the base of young quality players as well as ensuring our coaches are well-equipped to develop these players.

"There has never been a more exciting time for Scottish tennis with Andy Murray, Jamie Murray and Gordon Reid raising the bar with every week that passes."

Fleming, who played in the Davis Cup, will work alongside current Great Britain captain Leon Smith, who became Tennis Scotland's board performance director in July.

Smith said of Fleming: "He will provide inspirational leadership to our national programme and will aim to create world-class performance pathways for both our ambitious players and coaches as part of our exciting new strategy."