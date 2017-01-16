BBC Sport - Australian Open: Andy Murray battles 'aggressive' Marchenko and the heat

Murray comes through 'tough' opener

Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open after battling to a 7-5 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 win over Ukraine's Ilya Marchenko in the heat in Melbourne.

Interview by BBC Sport's Russell Fuller.

Top videos

Video

Murray comes through 'tough' opener

Video

Everyone's talking about Diego Costa

Video

Watch Packers' dramatic win with three seconds left

Video

Feel-good sport videos on Blue Monday

  • From the section Sport
Video

Watch Neville's passionate defence of Stones

Video

How Mourinho changes countered Klopp

Video

Ding's blunder costs him 147 break

  • From the section Snooker
Video

O'Sullivan's great escape against Liang

  • From the section Snooker
Video

GB's 'wonderful' Halsall retains Euro title

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Liverpool much more defensive - Mourinho

Video

Performance pleases Klopp after changes

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired