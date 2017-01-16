BBC Sport - Australian Open: Andy Murray battles 'aggressive' Marchenko and the heat
Murray comes through 'tough' opener
- From the section Scotland
Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open after battling to a 7-5 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 win over Ukraine's Ilya Marchenko in the heat in Melbourne.
Interview by BBC Sport's Russell Fuller.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired