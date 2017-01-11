Ricky Burns relishes 'huge fight' against Julius Indongo

Ricky Burns (right) expects "a huge fight" against Julius Indongo

Ricky Burns is aiming to unify the WBA and IBF light-welterweight boxing titles when he faces Julius Indongo in Glasgow on 15 April.

The 33-year-old Scotsman already holds the WBA belt and expects the Namibian to provide a stern test.

"It's a huge fight in the division and the kind I need to be involved in at this stage of my career," Burns said.

"There were other names talked about, but I wanted the toughest, most dangerous fight out there."

Burns, from Coatbridge, became a three-weight world champion when he claimed the vacant WBA title by beating Michele di Rocco last May and successfully defended his belt with victory over Kiryl Relikh in October.

Burns had hoped to face Adrien Broner in Las Vegas but will face the "dangerous" Namibian instead.

'It's an absolute honour for me to fight Ricky'

Indongo produced something of a surprise last month when he knocked out the previously unbeaten Russian Eduard Troyanovsky inside 40 seconds in Moscow.

"He is a big, tall, rangy southpaw, but bring it on," said Burns. "I have no fear of anyone and it is only the massive fights for me now.

"Fighting in Glasgow is special for me. The crowd at the SSE Hydro has been electric the last two occasions and I expect it to be no different this time round.

"Their support means the world to me, the crowd has always behind me and I want to put in a big performance for them again."

Indongo is under no illusions as to how difficult an opponent Burns will prove.

"It's an absolute honour for me to fight Ricky, who I regard as an accomplished champion," Indongo said.

"I respect what he has achieved so far, but I'm going to Scotland to rob him of his belt.

"I know it won't be easy, but I'm comforted by the fact that I have a good team and passionate Namibian fans, and I have every intention of making them smile and unifying the division."