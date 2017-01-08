Scottish judoka Stephanie Inglis was given a 1% chance of survival following a motorbike taxi accident in Vietnam last year, having suffered serious neck and head injuries as well as infections including pneumonia and septicaemia.

Friends and family set up a crowdfunding campaign to pay for her medical costs and the Commonwealth Games silver medallist is targeting a return to judo.

Inglis, father Robert and friend Khalid Gehlan talk to BBC Scotland's Geoff Webster about her ordeal.