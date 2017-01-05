BBC Sport - Laura Muir breaks Liz McColgan's British indoor 5,000m record
Muir breaks British indoor 5000m record
- From the section Scotland
Olympian Laura Muir cuts 14 seconds off Liz McColgan's 25-year-old British indoor 5,000m record at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, crossing the line in 14 minutes 49.12 seconds.
Footage courtesy of Glasgow Athletics Association.
