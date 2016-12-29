BBC Sport - Highlights: Inverness CT 1-2 Motherwell, Scottish Premiership

Highlights: Inverness CT 1-2 Motherwell

Craig Clay and Scott McDonald are on target as Motherwell hold off a late Inverness fight back to win in the Highlands. Commentary from Andy Burke.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Inverness CT 1-2 Motherwell

Video

Wiggins: Highlights from a memorable career

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Tottenham in good position - Pochettino

Video

Wiggins teases 'Susan' Barker in 2012

Video

Red card ended game for Saints - Puel

Audio

Bob Bradley: 'There was turmoil off the field' at Swansea

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Russia doping crisis in 60 seconds

Video

Award winner Van Hoof's life in gymnastics

Video

Week 16

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Elaine Thompson: My golden moment in Rio

Video

Win was 'really hard work' - Klopp

Video

Mistakes to blame for defeat - Hughes

Video

Bryant makes amazing one-handed catch

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Silverfit members enjoying a class!

Silver Thursday - Academy of Sport, (Sports Centre) London South Bank University
Positive Pilgrims Multi Sports - volleyball

Positive Pilgrims Football and Multi-Sports Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired