BBC Sport - Scottish athlete Eilidh Child prepares for wedding day

Child prepares for wedding day

BBC Scotland Rhona McLeod visits the Glenskirlie House and Castle, where athlete Eilidh Child and her fiancé Brian are preparing for their wedding.

Please note, available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Child prepares for wedding day

Video

Referees do not work enough - Wenger

Video

Refs must protect players - Guardiola after De Bruyne injury

Video

Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Rangers

Video

Liverpool's Salah has Messi vibe - Wright

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'It reminds me of the man who claimed to be my wife's husband'

Video

Highlights: Cardiff Blues 11-14 Scarlets

  • From the section Wales
Video

Klopp reveals Salah injury worry

Video

Ibrahimovic out for one month - Mourinho

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Smith stars as Test is drawn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ozil and Sanchez have been spoilt - Keown

Video

Everton victim of their own errors - Allardyce

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan
Rugbytots Fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired