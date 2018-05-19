Sport Scotland

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Scotland's memorable Gold Coast moments
Greatness, drama, triumph, adversity and tears - Tom English recalls the moments that made Scotland's Commonwealth Games.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|33
|22
|9
|2
|64
|21
|43
|75
|2
|Rangers
|33
|19
|5
|9
|67
|38
|29
|62
|3
|Aberdeen
|33
|19
|5
|9
|50
|36
|14
|62
|4
|Hibernian
|33
|16
|11
|6
|49
|35
|14
|59
|5
|Kilmarnock
|33
|15
|10
|8
|45
|39
|6
|55
|6
|Hearts
|33
|11
|13
|9
|35
|30
|5
|46
|7
|Motherwell
|33
|10
|8
|15
|36
|43
|-7
|38
|8
|St Johnstone
|33
|10
|8
|15
|32
|47
|-15
|38
|9
|Hamilton
|33
|8
|6
|19
|43
|60
|-17
|30
|10
|Dundee
|33
|8
|6
|19
|31
|53
|-22
|30
|11
|Ross County
|33
|6
|8
|19
|38
|57
|-19
|26
|12
|Partick Thistle
|33
|6
|7
|20
|26
|57
|-31
|25
Abi Harrison's dramatic late equaliser earns Hibernian a draw against SWPL title rivals Glasgow City.
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner and former Rangers striker Billy Dodds rate the players as Celtic cruise to the Scottish Cup final.
Callum Hawkins showed courage in trying to finish the Gold Coast marathon, but the decision to stop should have been taken for him, writes Tom English.
Former Motherwell player Lee McCulloch and former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller rate the players as Motherwell defeat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
There were tears from his wife as Alex 'Tattie' Marshall won his fifth Commonwealth Games gold, writes Tom English.
With six medals in the pool, Duncan Scott is Scotland’s outstanding athlete of the Commonwealth Games, writes Tom English.
Cigars, pigeons, Samurai swords and industrial language were ingredients in John Lambie's old-style formula of success, writes Chick Young.
Celtic romp into the Scottish Cup final, delivering an emphatic defeat of Rangers through Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Moussa Dembele and Oliver Ntcham.
Celtic's push to retain the Premiership title will ensure they are ready for May's Scottish Cup final, manager Brendan Rodgers says.
Graeme Murty urges his Rangers side to turn their "anger" at their Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic into "energy" for the rest of the season.
