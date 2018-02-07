Matt McGovern: Two-time Olympic sailor announces retirement from the sport

McGovern (right) represented Ireland in the 49er class with Ryan Seaton at the London and Rio Olympics

Two-time Olympic Games sailor Matt McGovern has announced his retirement.

Bangor man McGovern, 33, competed alongside Carrickfergus sailor Ryan Seaton in the 49er class at the both the London and Rio Games.

They were 14th in London and improved to 10th spot in Rio while their partnership also included an eighth spot at the 2014 World Championships.

After splitting with Seaton after the Rio Games, McGovern teamed up with Robbie Gilmore last year.

McGovern's successes with Seaton included victory in the 2016 Princess Sofia Regatta in the Bay of Palma.

Their career included Olympic race wins at London 2012 in addition to World Cup medals and European regatta wins.

Irish Sailing's performance director James O'Callaghan paid tribute to McGovern's contribution to the sport in Ireland.

"From day one Matt was a bundle of energy and enthusiasm. Eighteen years on no change. His approach, results and outlook are an excellent guide to the next generation," said O'Callaghan.