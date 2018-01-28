Sailing World Cup: GB sailors land three more golds in Miami

Giles Scott won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Britain's sailors won four more medals, including three golds, on the final day of competition at the World Cup series in Miami.

Rio gold medallist Giles Scott maintained his dominance in the Finn Class.

There were also golds for Alison Young in the Laser Radial class and for Luke Patience and Chris Grube in the men's 470.

European champion Nick Thompson took bronze in the Laser class.

Scott had started the day with an almost unassailable 19-point lead and he showed no signs of letting up with victory in the medal race in his first World Cup since the Olympics.

Young's advantage was five points and second place in her medal race was enough for the 30-year-old.

Like Scott, Patience and Grube had been dominant throughout their regatta and were 17 points ahead going into Sunday's race.

Thompson had been in second place but saw German rival Philipp Buhl overtake him.