Volvo Ocean Race: Brunel edge Mapfre in Lisbon port race

Brunel arrived in Lisbon in second-last position but has performed well in the port races

Dutch boat Brunel edged a close finish against Spain's Mapfre to win the second in-port race of the Volvo Ocean Race in Lisbon.

Gusting, unpredictable winds and a tight course caused problems for the seven crews off the Portuguese capital.

The crews start the 7,000-nautical mile second leg to Cape Town on 5 November, and are expected to arrive in around four weeks' time.

Current overall race leaders Vestas 11th Hour finished fourth in Lisbon.

"There was a huge wind shift at the end and that always makes the decisions tricky," said Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking. "But I think we made the right calls."

The in-port races are largely an exhibition series, although the points earned are used as a tie-breaker if teams are tied in the standings for the ocean series.

The race is expected to last until late June 2018, with the yachts facing 45,000 miles of dangerous seas and unpredictable weather conditions.

The race is more then 45,000 nautical miles long and will take around nine months to complete

Current Volvo Ocean Race standings: 1. Vestas 11th Hour (8pts) 2. Mapfre (6) 3. Dongfeng (5) 4. AkzoNobel (4) 5. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (3) 6. Brunel (2) 7. Turn The Tide On Plastic (1)

In-Port Series (after 2 races): 1. Mapfre (13), 2. Brunel, Dongfeng (11) 4. Vestas (8) 5. AkzoNobel (6) 6. Scallywag (5), Turn The Tide On Plastic (2)